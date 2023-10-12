Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $103.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37. Post has a 12 month low of $81.80 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

