Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at C$95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.29.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.7550397 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.