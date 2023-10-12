Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Head to Head Analysis

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) and CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and CloudMD Software & Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group 2.26% 6.36% 3.98% CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and CloudMD Software & Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $1.51 billion 1.74 -$8.59 million $0.27 82.81 CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CloudMD Software & Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Privia Health Group and CloudMD Software & Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 CloudMD Software & Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 62.28%. Given Privia Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than CloudMD Software & Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats CloudMD Software & Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Free Report)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health. The company also provides digital health solutions, including electronic health records and practice management solutions; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal that enables online appointment booking and virtual care visits; and Health and Wellness Network and Real Time Intervention platform. In addition, it offers health education platform for peer-reviewed educational resources; and VisionPros, an online vision care platform that provides contact lenses to customers, as well as operates navigation software and pharmacy. Further, it provides patient support and education programs; and pharmaceutical logistic services, including drug distribution and patient navigation assistance. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc. and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc. in February 2020. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.