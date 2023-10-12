Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,460 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,540 ($18.85) to GBX 1,460 ($17.87) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.46) to GBX 1,440 ($17.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($19.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.36) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.87) to GBX 1,510 ($18.48) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PUK opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

