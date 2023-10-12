Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $116.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -549.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.