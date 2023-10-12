Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,829 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $39,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $495.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

