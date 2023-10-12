Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 375.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

