Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65,555 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Home Depot worth $1,025,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.