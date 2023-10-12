Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of EQT worth $33,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of EQT opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

