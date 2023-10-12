Raymond James & Associates Has $32.94 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.