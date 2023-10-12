Raymond James & Associates Has $37.22 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.