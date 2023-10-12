Raymond James & Associates Has $38.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average of $233.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

