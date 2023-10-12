Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,423 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $39,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,690 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

