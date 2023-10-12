Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,423 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Avery Dennison worth $33,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 649,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,567,000 after buying an additional 113,872 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 502,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,391,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 494,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,159,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

