Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,520 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $38,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $416,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

