Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,964 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Manhattan Associates worth $40,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $17,297,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.8% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $211.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

