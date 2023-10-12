Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,494 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $502.04 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

