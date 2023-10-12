Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.85 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

