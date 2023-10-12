Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.20.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $606.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

