Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.71 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 46,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $78.97 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

