Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.28 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $391.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.