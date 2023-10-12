Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,992 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 58.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19,544.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 80,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.91.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

