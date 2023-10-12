Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 178,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $4,058,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.