Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,023 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

