RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RYZB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RayzeBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

RYZB opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.00.

In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi bought 472,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

