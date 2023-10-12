RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYZB

RayzeBio Price Performance

Insider Activity at RayzeBio

Shares of RYZB opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.