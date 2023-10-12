Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $69.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

