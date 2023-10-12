Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $146.47 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

