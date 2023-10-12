Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 383 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.