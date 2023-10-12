Reviewing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sportradar Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 4.64 $94.48 million $0.32 26.19 Sportradar Group $809.12 million 13.04 $11.48 million ($0.04) -237.50

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 14.82% 7.52% 3.40% Sportradar Group -1.49% -1.48% -0.78%

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

