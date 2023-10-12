Reviewing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 6 0 2.67

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 17.65 $669.13 million $1.36 30.52

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 65.87% 6.61% 6.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats U.S. GoldMining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

