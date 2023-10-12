Reviewing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -4.38% -3.35% -2.45% VNET Group -8.56% -8.92% -2.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.77 -$11.91 million ($0.61) -9.18 VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.43 -$112.50 million ($0.66) -4.50

This table compares Viant Technology and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viant Technology and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33 VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Viant Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than VNET Group.

Summary

Viant Technology beats VNET Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

