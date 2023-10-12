RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE PG opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
