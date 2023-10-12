Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $467,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,993 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.