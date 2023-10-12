River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.