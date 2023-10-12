Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

