Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

