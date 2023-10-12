Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $299.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.55 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

