Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $33,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

