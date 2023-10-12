Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $38.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.81.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

