Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $22.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

FFBC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.