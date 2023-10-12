Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

VLY stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

