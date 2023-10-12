Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $132.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of RCL opened at $89.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -278.74 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

