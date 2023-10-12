Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 258 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.11.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
