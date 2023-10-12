Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EQT stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

