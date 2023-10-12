Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $173.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.70.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

