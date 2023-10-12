Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

