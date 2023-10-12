Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Scilex Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $2.23 on Monday. Scilex has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scilex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Stories

