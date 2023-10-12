Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 533,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 173,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $5,744,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

