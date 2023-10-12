Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) versus Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Financial Comparison

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 11.53 Greenwave Technology Solutions $31.81 million 0.30 -$35.04 million N/A N/A

Secure Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Secure Energy Services and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Secure Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Secure Energy Services is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Greenwave Technology Solutions -69.23% -151.39% -52.48%

Summary

Secure Energy Services beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

